CanDeal To Provide Canadian Bond Pricing For FTSE Russell Indexes

CanDeal, the leading provider of Canadian financial markets, data and information services, has been appointed by FTSE Russell Canada to provide pricing for its Canadian fixed income indexes. Under the terms of the multi-year agreement which was finalized in 2019 and expected to go live in the coming months, CanDeal Data and Analytics (“CanDeal DNA”) will provide FTSE Russell with a comprehensive suite of fixed income pricing services that incorporate its proprietary performance and valuation measures.
FTSE Russell, a leading provider of global indexes, is working with CanDeal DNA to ensure a smooth transition in its Canadian Bond Index suite pricing and provisions via FastQuote service. FTSE Russell will be communicating details to its clients as any index updates are finalized.
“We’re delighted to be working with such a highly-respected index provider as FTSE Russell,” said Andre Craig, Executive Vice President of CanDeal DNA. “This is the type of relationship that typifies our model, which is to deliver world-class data and analytics as fuel to drive more accurate pricing and risk management for the global investment community.”
“We are happy that CanDeal will be supporting our industry-leading Canada fixed income indexes,” said Paul Bowes, Country Head at FTSE Russell. “With this new partnership, we will further enhance the quality and scale of our indexes and the level of service we provide to our clients.”
Using proprietary algorithms and expert modelling techniques, CanDeal DNA delivers a range of pricing services and performance analytics that it creates daily to address the needs of multiple industry stakeholders. These include composite pricing and evaluated bond pricing as well as Independent Pricing Verification services for financial reporting. It also delivers custom services to the dealer community, including FRTB reporting and modelability calculations and analytics.