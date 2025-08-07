CanDeal Data & Analytics’ Fixed Income Pricing And Reference Data Available Through Rimes

Offers valuations of a universe of over 95,000 Canadian fixed income securities

Provides independent, accurate and transparent pricing

CanDeal DNA Security Master Product available for Reference Data attributes for the same universe

Enables clients to better monitor, understand and manage market exposure and optimize their models and analyses

Rimes, a leading provider of enterprise data management and investment platform solutions to the global investment community, announces that CanDeal’s Data & Analytics (DNA) Canadian Fixed Income Reference Pricing Services and its Security Master product are now available as part of Rimes’ data service. CanDeal DNA’s award-winning pricing along with their reference data products offer unparalleled coverage and detail for over 95,000 Canadian fixed income securities, spanning from highly liquid, on-the-run bonds to highly illiquid mortgage pools and asset-backed securities. Using pricing inputs from Canada’s leading dealers, CanDeal DNA’s contributing partners represent most of the trading activity in the Canadian OTC bond market.

Asset managers and asset owners worldwide work with Rimes to efficiently curate and manage validated, policy-driven data across asset classes, improving accuracy, productivity and time to market.

Patrick Walsh, Head of Foundational Data at Rimes, comments: “The Canadian market is critically important to Rimes and our global client base. We take pride in working with leading data providers around the world to ensure our clients have access to the very best sources to meet their benchmarking and investment management requirements. CanDeal’s deep expertise and comprehensive coverage of the Canadian fixed income market will be a valuable addition to our service offering.”

Robin Hanlon, Head of Strategic Partnerships at CanDeal DNA, comments: “Rimes has a reputation for high quality data and data management solutions to drive better investment insights. Partnering with Rimes to offer CanDeal’s Reference Pricing Service and our Security Master product will benefit investment professionals with deep insights into the Canadian market to uncover fixed income investment opportunities.”

Carole Penhale, Head of Canada at Rimes, comments: “Canada has been a significant marketplace for Rimes with many long-standing clients. We are thrilled to welcome CanDeal’s extensive, high-quality fixed income data offerings as part of the Rimes data service and this agreement represents another notch in our strategy to expand our footprint both in Canada and with financial services firms globally.”