CanDeal Data & Analytics (DNA) To Distribute Consensus Canadian OIS And Swap Rates Via LSEG

CanDeal DNA, the premier source for Canadian OTC fixed income and derivatives pricing, is partnering with LSEG Data & Analytics to distribute CanDeal DNA Consensus OIS and Swap Rates.

CanDeal DNA Consensus OIS and Swap Rates are expected to become key reference rates for the market due to quality and consistency of coverage with inputs provided by, and consensus derived from, CanDeal’s partner banks and dealers.

CanDeal DNA works closely with industry stakeholders to provide data and solutions to support the Canadian market and global market participants. This product innovation is an extension of CanDeal’s collaborative efforts with the Bank of Canada and the Canadian Alternative Reference Rate Working Group (CARR) as the market transitions away from CDOR to the new Term CORRA benchmark. CanDeal DNA publishes statistics and analysis resulting from the transition to Term CORRA in our CanDeal Observations bulletin available at candeal.com.

The CanDeal Consensus CAD OIS (CORRA) Rates product is designed to provide market transparency in the OIS swap curve for out to two years, while the CanDeal Consensus CAD Swap (CORRA) Rates product provides rates from two to 30 years. Each rate represents the market rate for the fixed leg of a swap where the floating leg references the Canadian Overnight Repo Rate Average (CORRA).

CanDeal DNA Consensus OIS and Swap Rates will be available via LSEG Data & Analytics under a global free-trial period until January 1, 2025. Thereafter, the products will become fee liable.

“CanDeal is the premier service for Canadian fixed income and interest rate derivatives data. This extension of our partnership will enable our clients to derive additional value through access to the Consensus OIS and Swap Rates,” said Debbie Lawrence, Group Head of Data Strategy and Management at LSEG.

“The cessation of the CDOR benchmark has been a turning point for the financial industry,” said Andre Craig, President of CanDeal DNA, a division of CanDeal Group, a leading provider of an electronic marketplace and data services for Canadian dollar debt securities and derivatives. “In addition to collaborating with CanDeal Benchmark Solutions and market stakeholders to launch the forward-looking Term CORRA benchmark this past year, we are honored to continue to partner with the industry and with LSEG Data & Analytics to introduce the Consensus OIS and Swap Curves and provide deeper transparency.”

Alongside their award-winning Reference Pricing Service, CanDeal DNA provides intraday and real-time pricing for Canadian fixed income securities, advanced and regulatory analytics, security master, and curves solutions.