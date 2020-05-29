Canadian Securities Regulators: Temporary Relief From Certain Regulatory Filings Available To Registrants And Unregistered Capital Markets Participants Due To Covid-19

The securities regulatory authorities in Alberta, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Northwest Territories, Nova Scotia, Nunavut, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, Saskatchewan and Yukon (the participating jurisdictions) published temporary blanket relief for registrants and unregistered capital markets participants from certain financial statement and information delivery requirements, as a result of COVID-19. The conditions of the relief are substantially the same as the temporary relief announced on March 23 (prior relief), but the relief is only applicable to registrants and unregistered capital markets participants with filing deadlines in the periods described below.
The blanket relief provides a 60-day extension for periodic filings normally required to be made between June 2, 2020 and September 30, 2020 by registrants and, in Ontario, unregistered capital markets participants that rely upon certain registration exemptions. These unregistered capital markets participants include unregistered investment fund managers and unregistered exempt international firms. Registrants and unregistered capital markets participants that have already used the prior relief to extend their deadline for any financial statement or information delivery requirements occurring on or before June 1, 2020, cannot use this relief to further extend that deadline.
The CSA is implementing the relief through local blanket orders by the participating jurisdictions. Registrants who are registered in multiple jurisdictions will need to ensure that they satisfy the applicable filing deadlines in those jurisdictions where the relief does not apply.
The securities regulatory authorities in Québec and Manitoba separately published temporary blanket relief from certain financial statement and information delivery requirements for registrants whose principal regulator is one of the participating jurisdictions.
Market participants can view these orders on CSA members’ websites and are encouraged to contact their principal regulator with any questions.
The CSA, the council of the securities regulators of Canada’s provinces and territories, co- ordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.