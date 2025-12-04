Canadian Securities Regulators Publish Summary Of 2025 Systemic Risk Survey Results

The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) today published a summary of the results from its fourth annual systemic risk survey. The results of this survey provide the CSA with important information on market participants’ views about the stability of the Canadian financial system.

A total of 505 Canadian portfolio managers and investment dealers completed the survey between October 16 and November 6, 2025. Overall, concern levels about financial stability have increased slightly compared to previous years. Respondents were most concerned about trade, cyber vulnerabilities, and household debt.

“We would like to thank the respondents for their participation, which allows us to study the evolution of their concerns in the context of economic uncertainty,” said Stan Magidson, CSA Chair and Chair and CEO of the Alberta Securities Commission. “The survey results are a key input into the CSA’s ongoing efforts to monitor financial vulnerabilities and enhance financial stability.”

To read more about the survey and the other initiatives carried out by the CSA Systemic Risk Committee, please visit the CSA website.

The CSA, the council of the securities regulators of Canada’s provinces and territories, coordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.