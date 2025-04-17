Canadian Securities Regulators Publish Amendments Pertaining To Investment Funds Investing In Crypto Assets

The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) today published amendments to National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds pertaining to reporting issuer investment funds that seek to invest directly or indirectly in crypto assets (Public Crypto Asset Funds).

The amendments are intended to provide greater regulatory clarity with respect to certain matters regarding Public Crypto Asset Funds, including:

Criteria regarding the types of crypto assets that Public Crypto Asset Funds are permitted to purchase or hold.

Restrictions on investing in crypto assets by Public Crypto Asset Funds or other types of reporting issuer investment funds, and

Requirements concerning custody of crypto assets held on behalf of a Public Crypto Asset Fund.

“Canadian securities regulators are committed to enhancing investor protections and supporting the stability and strength of our capital markets,” said Stan Magidson, CSA Chair and Chair and CEO of the Alberta Securities Commission. “By implementing regulations around crypto asset offerings, we aim to provide guardrails in this evolving sector.”

With these amendments, the CSA aims to facilitate new product development while also ensuring that appropriate investor protection measures are built directly into the investment fund regulatory framework.

The CSA, the council of the securities regulators of Canada’s provinces and territories, coordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.

