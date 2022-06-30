Canadian Securities Regulators Extend Comment Period On Mineral Disclosure Consultation

The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) is extending the comment period for its consultation paper on national standards for disclosing scientific and technical information about mineral projects.

The comment period for CSA Consultation Paper 43-401 Consultation on National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, originally scheduled to end July 13, 2022, will continue to September 13, 2022.

The CSA continually monitors the mineral disclosure requirements in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has gathered data showing deficiencies in technical report disclosure. As a result, the CSA is considering ways to update and enhance those requirements.

Stakeholders have indicated that it would be beneficial to have additional time to properly review and assess the issues outlined in the consultation paper and to provide comments.

Details about submitting comments can be found at the end of the consultation paper.

The CSA, the council of the securities regulators of Canada’s provinces and territories, co-ordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.

