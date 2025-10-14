Canadian Securities Administrators Extends Comment Period For Consultation On The Exchange-Traded Fund Regulatory Framework

The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) has extended the comment period for the consultation on the exchange-traded fund (ETF) regulatory framework.



The CSA published the consultation paper that proposes certain enhancements to the ETF regulatory framework on June 19, 2025. To give all stakeholders sufficient time to thoroughly review the consultation paper and provide meaningful input, the CSA has extended the comment period deadline to October 31, 2025. Stakeholders are encouraged to submit their comments to the addresses in the consultation paper and their local securities regulator.



The CSA, the council of the securities regulators of Canada’s provinces and territories, coordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.