Canadian Securities Administrators Consults On Proposed Process Refinements And Oversight For A Dispute Resolution Service For Investor Complaints

The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) has provided for comment more details on the proposed framework for an independent dispute resolution service with binding authority – anticipated to be the Ombudsman for Banking Services and Investments (OBSI). The consultation includes a proposed oversight model for OBSI and refinements on the review and decision stage of the dispute resolution process.

In light of the proposal to grant OBSI binding authority, the CSA is introducing an oversight framework that aims to balance OBSI’s independence with the need for accountability.

“Introducing binding authority for investment complaints is important to ensure investors have the ability to seek access to an impartial, fair and efficient dispute resolution process, and to give more certainty to businesses over the outcome of claims,” said Stan Magidson, Chair of the CSA, and Chair and CEO of the Alberta Securities Commission. “The CSA’s proposal will help modernize the structure of Canada’s capital markets and simplify the complaints process for investors and businesses alike.”

In response to comments received during the 2023 consultation, the CSA is also proposing changes to the second stage review of the dispute resolution process for OBSI compensation recommendations for $75,000 or more. For these complaints, OBSI will be required to appoint external decision makers to review its recommendation before reaching a final decision.

The comment period closes on September 15, 2025. Stakeholders are encouraged to submit their comments to the addresses in the notice and their local securities regulator. Implementation of a final framework is dependent on the governments of many CSA jurisdictions passing enabling legislation.

The CSA, the council of the securities regulators of Canada’s provinces and territories, coordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.

