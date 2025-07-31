Canadian Securities Administrators Appoints New Investor Advisory Panel Chair And Vice-Chair

The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) today announced changes to the CSA Investor Advisory Panel’s (the Panel) membership. The CSA is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Alcorn as the new Chair of the Investor Advisory Panel, effective on September 1, 2025. Mr. Alcorn has served on the Panel since 2022.

The CSA is also pleased to announce the appointment of Sophie Jean as the Vice-Chair of the Investor Advisory Panel. Ms. Jean has been a member of the Panel since 2023, and this appointment took effect on November 4, 2024.

Eric Spink, who served on the Panel since September 2022 and was appointed Chair in September 2023, concludes a successful term on August 31, 2025.

“On behalf of the CSA, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Eric Spink for his leadership and invaluable contributions to the CSA Investor Advisory Panel during these foundational years for the Panel,” said Stan Magidson, Chair of the CSA and CEO of the Alberta Securities Commission (ASC). “Thanks to his stewardship, the Panel has emerged as a pivotal body representing the interests of retail investors across Canada.”

Additionally, four members were reappointed to the Investor Advisory Panel:

Susan Milburn and Millie Acuna have both been reappointed for three-year terms effective September 1, 2025.

Cristie Ford has been reappointed for a one-year term effective September 1, 2025.

Neil Gross has been reappointed for a three-year term effective as of November 1, 2025.

The Panel’s mandate is to represent the interests of retail investors across Canada by providing advice to the CSA on its policy and rule-making initiatives that have impact on retail investors.

Full bios for all Panel members, as well as a review of their annual activities, are available on the CSA’s website.

The CSA, the council of the securities regulators of Canada’s provinces and territories, co-ordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.