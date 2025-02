Canadian Securities Administrators Announces Temporary Exemptions For Derivatives Market Participants

The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) today published Coordinated Blanket Order 96-933, which provides temporary exemptions from certain derivatives data reporting requirements relating to unique product identifiers for commodity derivatives. The Coordinated Blanket Order enables market participants to continue to report unique product identifiers for commodity derivatives as required under current derivatives trade reporting rules after amendments to those rules come into effect on July 25, 2025.

The CSA, the council of the securities regulators of Canada’s provinces and territories, co-ordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.