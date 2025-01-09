Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Opens Grant Program To Advance Investor Education And Protection

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) has launched a funding program aimed at non-profit and charitable organizations focused on investor education and protection.

This initiative aims to empower organizations dedicated to improving financial literacy and investor protection across Canada. The funding will assist organizations in developing programs that promote investor education and protection, with a special focus on underserved communities.

“This initiative reflects CIRO’s continued commitment to fostering financial education and empowering underserved and vulnerable communities across Canada,” said Karen McGuinness, Senior Vice-President, Finance, Investor and Member Relations at CIRO. “This funding opportunity aligns with our strategic plan to understand, inform, and protect investors by creating a more inclusive and informed financial landscape.”

CIRO’s mission is to protect investors so they feel confident investing for their futures. The Office of the Investor supports that mission with its mandate to educate investors, support policy development and engage in investor outreach and research. Previous recipients have used this funding for initiatives that help equip Canadians with the knowledge and tools they need to make informed financial decisions.

Who Should Apply

CIRO is particularly interested in initiatives that serve:

Low-income Canadians

Racialized communities

Youth and seniors

Newcomers to Canada

LGBTQ2S+ individuals

Persons with disabilities

How to Apply

Interested organizations are invited to submit proposals by completing the Restricted Fund Application Form available at CIRO’s website. The deadline for submissions is March 31, 2025.

For more details about the application process, visit the CIRO Restricted Fund webpage or contact us at officeoftheinvestor@ciro.ca.

About CIRO’s Restricted Fund

Monetary sanctions collected in CIRO’s restricted fund can be used to support initiatives that are in the public interest and align with the purposes outlined in its Recognition Orders. This includes grants that enable organizations to deliver educational programs, research projects, and investor protection initiatives that benefit Canadians and the capital markets.

Targeted Impact

CIRO is committed to ensuring funds are distributed widely across provinces and communities. Organizations in Western and Eastern Canada, including Indigenous, grassroots organizations, are particularly encouraged to apply.