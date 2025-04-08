Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Brings Suite Of Financial Literacy Workshops To Library Branches Across Toronto - Financial Programming Caters To Retirement, Youth, Newcomers And Beginners

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is pleased to announce financial literacy workshops offered to Toronto Public Library (TPL) customers from now until the end of the year.

CIRO’s Office of the Investor has a mandate to understand, inform and protect investors and will lead participants through workshops on topics such as Investing Basics, A Newcomers Guide to Investing, Youth Guide to Finance and Investing and Retirement Planning and Living.

“The Office of the Investor provides investor education to help give Canadians the information and tools they need to make informed decisions,” said Karen McGuinness, Senior Vice-President, Finance, Investor and Member Relations. “We are thrilled to offer in-person workshops at library branches across Toronto, meeting investors in the local community and helping them build financial literacy and empowerment in this accessible way.”

TPL provides free and equitable access to services that meet the changing needs of Torontonians, including resources for financial planning, youth, retirees and newcomers to Canada.

“With a shared commitment to helping Torontonians increase their confidence in managing their finances, we are delighted to offer CIRO’s financial literacy programming to library visitors across the city,” says Pam Ryan, Director, Service Development & Innovation, Toronto Public Library. “Offering these free workshops at our branches will help build a more resilient, more knowledgeable community of investors whether they are seniors, youth, newcomers to Canada or those of us who are just getting started on an investment journey.”

These workshops align with TPL’s financial literacy initiatives.

Workshop information including topics, library branches, dates and times is available below (additional presentations may be added at a later date).

Presentation Topics and Schedule

Investing Basics

Investing Basics provides an introduction to the fundamentals of investing, including account types, principles of investing and types of investments.

Branch Date Time Goldhawk Park – 295 Alton Towers Cir Thurs April 24, 2025 2-3 pm Albert Campbell – 396 Birchmount Rd Thurs May 8, 2025 2-3 pm Maryvale – Parkway Mall Wed May 21, 2025 1-2 pm Runnymede – 2178 Bloor St W Wed August 27, 2025 2-3 pm Maria A. Shchuka – 1745 Eglington Ave W Wed October 1, 2025 1-2 pm

A Newcomers Guide to Investing

A Newcomers Guide to Investing provides information on how to get started with investing, borrowing money, budgeting and ways to protect yourself from scams.

Branch Date Time Parliament – 269 Gerrard St E Thurs April 3, 2025 3-4 pm Mount Dennis – 1123 Weston Rd Wed April 30, 2025 2-3 pm

Youth Guide to Financing and Investing

The Youth Guide to Finance and Investing helps young people become savvy investors. This presentation teaches young people how to budget and think long-term, how to balance debt and investing priorities and how to spot a scam.

Branch Date Time York Woods – 1785 Finch Ave W Tues April 8, 2025 4-5 pm Steeles – Bambourgh Gardens Plaza Thurs July 17, 2025 2-3 pm Woodside Square – 1571 Sandhurst Cir Mon November 24, 2025 4-5 pm

Retirement Planning and Living

Managing your finances to maximize your retirement years is the goal of retirement planning. Your retirement strategy should strike a balance between your financial realities, requirements and wants. This presentation will cover how to plan for retirement, sources of retirement income and how to protect yourself from scams, frauds and financial abuse.

Branch Date Time Highland Creek – 3550 Ellesmere Rd Tues April 15, 2025 2-3 pm Eatonville – 430 Burnhamthorpe Rd Mon June 2, 2025 11:30-12:30 pm S. Walter Stewart – 170 Memorial Park Ave Thurs June 12, 2025 6:30-8 pm Forest Hill – 700 Eglington Ave W Fri July 11, 2025 1:30-2:30 pm City Hall – 100 Queens St W Mon September 22, 2025 1-2 pm Agincourt – 155 Bonis Ave Tues October 7, 2025 2-3 pm Spadina – 10 Spadina Rd Tues November 4, 2025 2-4 pm

Visit CIRO Programs and Classes on the TPL website for up to date information.