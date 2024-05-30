Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Appoints Two Members To The Investor Advisory Panel

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) has appointed two members, to their Investor Advisory Panel (IAP), which advises CIRO in the development of regulatory policy, annual priorities, strategic plans and other regulatory initiatives.

The mandate of IAP is to assist CIRO in the fulfillment of its public interest mandate and to provide CIRO with independent information about concerns facing investors.

The new members are:

Hélène Belleau is a full professor at the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS) - Center for Research in Urbanization, Culture and Society, in Quebec City. She has published academic articles and books on the social use of money, with expertise in money management within couples and gender inequalities. She also holds the Chair, Money, Inequalities and Society funded by the Chambre de la sécurité financière (2022-2028).

Paul Archer has spent the majority of his career working in the corporate and investment banking sector, including for a Canadian financial institution as the Managing Director and Head of Montreal Corporate Banking. During the course of his career, Mr. Archer assisted major Quebec based corporations in structuring financings, and served on boards of several not=for-profits and chaired committees for audit and risk. Archer holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree in finance and international business from McGill University and is a CFA charterholder.

“We are pleased to have such accomplished and qualified individuals join the Investor Advisory Panel,” said Karen McGuinness, Senior Vice-President, Office of the Investor, Member Intake and Innovation. “Their insights and guidance will be invaluable as we continue to fulfill our mission of protecting investors.”

IAP Members are appointed for a minimum term of two years meet regularly to advise CIRO in the development of regulatory policy, annual priorities, strategic plans and other regulatory initiatives that protect investor interests and promote investor confidence in the securities marketplace.

