Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Announces More Than $1.5 Million In Funding For Not-For-Profits To Boost Financial Literacy, Strengthen Investor Protection, And Support Vulnerable Investors, Across Canada

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) has announced $1.55 million in funding for seven not-for-profit organizations who are building financial literacy, committed to strengthening investor protection and assisting vulnerable Canadian investors.

“This funding marks a new phase in our commitment to fostering financial education and empowering underserved and vulnerable investors across Canada,” said Alexandra Williams, Senior Vice-President Strategy, Innovation and Stakeholder Protection, CIRO. “CIRO is thrilled to support these organizations, and to facilitate the valuable work they do in communities across the country. We want to ensure that Canadians are supported in their investment journey and that vulnerable investors access tools and services to build wealth.”

CIRO is funding these initiatives through monetary sanctions collected through enforcement proceedings. These funds are used to support initiatives aligned with CIRO’s mandate, including educational programs, research projects and investor protection initiatives that benefit Canadians and the capital markets.

In January, CIRO’s Office of the Investor opened a call for grant applications for organizations and projects that advance investor education and protection. CIRO’s Office of the Investor has a mandate to understand and inform investors and elevate their voice at CIRO.

List of Grant Recipients

Organization Name Program Mandate and Target Groups Momentum (Alberta) To assist low-income Albertans with disabilities in accessing financial benefits - particularly the Disability Tax Credit and RDSPs - while also strengthening the capacity of social service agencies to help these individuals build investment readiness through these tools. SEED Winnipeg (Manitoba) Financial education for Indigenous youth and adults, supporting both urban and rural Metis, Inuit and First Nations communities. Launch Okanagan (British Columbia) Financial empowerment via education, mentorship, and community support, geared towards low-income individuals, newcomers, single parents and people in recovery. Osgoode Investor Protection Clinic & Living Lab, Osgoode Hall Law School, York University (Ontario) The Osgoode Investor Protection Clinic and Living Lab, the first of its kind in Canada, (i) provides pro-bono legal services and supports to investors in filing complaints and seeking redress for financial harms suffered; (ii) collects real-time data to inform research and regulatory and policy initiatives; and (iii) engages in financial education to investors. FAIR Canada (National) Advocacy, research, and education to empower retail investors and advance regulatory reform in Canada. National Institute on Ageing, Toronto Metropolitan University (National) The NIA improves the lives of older adults and the systems that support them by convening stakeholders, conducting research, advancing policy solutions and practice innovations, sharing information and shifting attitudes. They are launching a free, publicly available Cost of Ageing Calculator to improve retirement financial literacy and planning across Canada. Junior Achievement of Canada (National) JA Canada is the country's largest youth business education organization, dedicated to inspiring and preparing youth to succeed in a global economy. Through hands-on programs, JA empowers students to build entrepreneurial skills, financial literacy, and career readiness.

