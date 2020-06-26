CalPERS Names Three Managing Investment Directors

The California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS) yesterday announced the appointment of three Managing Investment Directors (MID) in the CalPERS Investment Office.
Sarah Corr has been appointed MID of Real Assets.
Corr has been with CalPERS for more than 19 years and previously served as interim managing investment director and an investment director in the Private Equity asset class. In her new role, she will oversee investments that include real estate and infrastructure.
Prior to joining CalPERS, Corr worked in the banking and insurance industries. She earned an MBA from the University of California, Davis, and a BA in political economies from the University of California, Berkeley.
Jean Hsu has been named the MID of Opportunistic Strategies.
Hsu has been with CalPERS for 20 years and has been serving as the interim managing investment director of Opportunistic Strategies. As MID, she will continue to identify and facilitate investments in assets and innovative portfolios perceived to be substantially undervalued.
Hsu previously worked as an attorney-at-law specializing in banking and securities. She earned her Bachelor of Laws from National Taiwan University and an MBA from The Wharton School.
Anne Simpson has been named interim MID of Board Governance and Sustainability.
Simpson has been with CalPERS for more than 10 years and currently serves as the investment director of Board Governance and Strategy. As interim MID of Board Governance and Sustainability, she will continue to advise on board governance and strategy, along with strategies for specific programs within investments, including the Emerging Manager Program and the sustainable investment strategic plan.
Simpson previously has worked in academia, and in investment roles in both the public and private sectors, including as Senior Faculty Fellow and Lecturer at the Yale School of Management, and a senior manager at the World Bank. She read philosophy, politics and economics at Oxford University, in the United Kingdom and was awarded a BA and later MA.
“We are so pleased to have these talented individuals as part of the CalPERS Investment Office leadership team,” said Yu (Ben) Meng, CalPERS CIO. “Each one is a skilled investment professional who will help us generate the strongest risk-adjusted returns for our beneficiaries. And each one shares our deep commitment to the CalPERS mission of delivering retirement security to our 2 million members. I look forward to working closely with each of them to achieve our goals.”