CalPERS Names Simiso Nzima Managing Investment Director Of Global Equity

CalPERS has named Simiso Nzima its managing investment director (MID) of global equity.
Nzima has extensive experience in the investment industry and has been a member of the CalPERS investment team for more than 16 years. Most recently, he served as the investment director and head of corporate governance where he oversaw all aspects of the corporate governance program, including proxy voting, shareowner campaigns, and corporate engagements.
“Simiso has a deep understanding of our portfolio and the global equity asset class,” said Dan Bienvenue, CalPERS interim chief investment officer. “He is a thoughtful leader and a strategic investor with extensive experience in the financial industry. He will do an exceptional job in his new role.”
As the MID of global equity, Nzima will manage the $250 billion global public equity asset class’ investment strategies, programs, and policies. He will ensure global equity is in alignment with CalPERS total fund while implementing high quality, efficient, and risk-aware investment strategies.
“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead a talented group of professionals in global equity,” said Nzima. “Our team is committed to generating the investment returns needed to fulfill CalPERS’ mission to deliver retirement security to our members and their beneficiaries.”
Prior to joining CalPERS, Nzima held equity research and portfolio management roles at First Mutual Asset Management Company, Sagit Stockbrokers, and Alliance-MBCA Capital Management. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce Honors Degree in Finance from the National University of Science and Technology in Zimbabwe and an MBA from UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business. He is also a CFA charterholder.