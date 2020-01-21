CalPERS Board Elects Henry Jones As President, Theresa Taylor As Vice President

The CalPERS Board of Administration elected Henry Jones as board president and Theresa Taylor as vice president. Jones is serving his fourth term on the CalPERS Board and second term as its president.
“I am humbled by the vote of confidence from my board colleagues in electing me to a second consecutive term as their president,” Jones said. “We accomplished a great deal in the past year and I know more progress is ahead.”
Jones is the first African American to serve as president of the board. He vowed to continue to make members’ pension and health security a top priority for the board.
Elected by retired members to serve on the CalPERS Board, Jones joined in 2008 and was just reelected to his fourth term last November. He currently serves on the Finance & Administration; Investment; and Pension & Health Benefits committees. He serves as chair of the Board Governance Committee.
Prior to his retirement in 1998, Jones was chief financial officer of the Los Angeles Unified School District, the nation's second largest school district. He currently is a personnel commissioner for the Los Angeles Community College District and serves on the governing boards of the Robert Toigo Foundation and the Pacific Pension & Investment Institute.
Taylor represents state members on the CalPERS Board, which she joined in 2015. She currently serves on the board's Finance and Administration; Performance, Compensation & Talent Management; Investment; and Pension & Health Benefits committees. She chairs both the Finance & Administration and Performance, Compensation & Talent Management committees.
She is a principal compliance representative for the state Franchise Tax Board and has been a state employee for 26 years. In 2015, Taylor was elected to serve as vice president/secretary-treasurer of the Service Employees International Union Local 1000, and also served on the executive board of the California State Employees Association.
“I’m pleased to continue my service as vice president to advance the progress we have made on various fronts,” said Taylor. “We have worked hard to strengthen our fund to provide promised benefits to California’s public employees and we will never waiver from that duty.”