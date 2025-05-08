CalPERS Board Election Nomination Period Closes May 15

There is one week remaining before the nomination period closes for the California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS) election of two Member-at-Large positions on the CalPERS Board of Administration.

The deadline for candidates to submit nomination documents is Thursday, May 15 by 5:00 p.m. Required documents include nomination petitions with the necessary signatures and the nomination acceptance/ballot designation form as well as the optional candidate statement. The supplemental candidate statement addenda are due separately by June 2.

Candidates who meet all the nomination criteria will be announced shortly thereafter on May 16. A random drawing for the order in which the candidate’s names will appear on the election ballot will be available for viewing on June 5 for those who submit a request by email to the board election coordinator at: Board_Election_Coordinator@calpers.ca.gov .

The Notice of Election provides the timeline for the fall 2025 election, eligibility and nomination requirements for members interested in filing to become a candidate, access to required forms, and notice of an incumbent’s intent to run for re-election.

The board seats elected by retired and active members are currently occupied by David Miller and Jose Luis Pacheco. Their four-year terms expire on January 15, 2026. Miller was first elected to the CalPERS Board in 2017 and is serving in his second term. Pacheco is serving his first term, having been elected to the CalPERS Board in 2021. CalPERS members will cast separate votes for the two positions.

The election begins on August 29 when ballots will be mailed to all active and retired CalPERS members.

The 13-member CalPERS Board of Administration sets policy and oversees the administration of retirement and health benefits on behalf of California public employers, and their active and retired employees. The board also oversees administration of the pension fund’s investments. Under the California Constitution, the CalPERS Board has exclusive authority to administer the CalPERS Pension Fund.

Information on the upcoming election and resources for members and candidates are available at www.calpers.ca.gov/boardelections.