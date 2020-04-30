Call For Expression Of Interest For Pre-Qualification Of The African Exchanges Linkage Project Link Technology Platform

The African Exchanges Linkage Project (AELP) is a joint initiative of the African Securities Exchanges Association (ASEA) and the African Development Bank (AfDB). Together, the two institutions wish to promote cross-border trading and liquidity in Africa’s markets by linking seven pilot exchanges in Africa, namely:
1. Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières
2. Casablanca Stock Exchange
3. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
4. Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE)
5. Nigerian Stock Exchange
6. Stock Exchange of Mauritius
7. Egyptian Exchange
If harnessed well, it is anticipated that the AELP will unlock Pan-African investment flows, promote innovations to offer more diversification for African investors, and make it easier for businesses and projects to raise capital across the markets.
Call for expression of interest
ASEA hereby issues a request for Expression of Interest (EOI) to technology firms or groups of firms to apply for pre-qualification to bid for the supply of the AELP Link technology platform.
Click here to access the EOI for the AELP Link Technology Platform and click here to learn more on the AELP.
The procurement will follow the open competitive bidding processes of the AfDB.
For clarification on the application process for the AELP Link Technology Platform please write to aelpbids@african-exchanges.org
For more information on the AELP, please contact:
Mr. Tom Minney
Project Manager AELP,
tminney@african-exchanges.org
ASEA Secretariat
The Exchange, 55 Westlands Road
Nairobi, Kenya.