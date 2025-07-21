Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
Call For Evidence Outcome: UK Financial Services Growth And Competitiveness Strategy

Date 21/07/2025

This call for evidence has closed

Read the full outcome

The Financial Services Growth and Competitiveness Strategy

Financial Services Growth and Competitiveness Strategy: Overview

Detail of outcome

The government’s ten year plan to drive the growth and competitiveness of financial services in the UK.

This Strategy sets out the government’s ten-year plan to enable the UK to once again be the global location of choice for financial services firms to invest, innovate, grow and sell their services throughout the UK and to the world.

Original call for evidence

Summary

This call for evidence will inform the development of the financial services sector plan, a key part of the government’s modern industrial strategy.

Call for evidence description

The financial services sector has been identified as one of eight growth-driving sectors in Invest 2035: the UK’s modern industrial strategy. The government is creating ambitious and targeted plans for each of the eight sectors, in partnership with business, devolved governments, regions, and other stakeholders.

This Call for Evidence will support the development of the financial services sector plan, referred to as the Financial Services Growth & Competitiveness Strategy.

The Strategy will be published in Spring 2025.

This Call for Evidence outlines the government’s proposed approach to the Strategy and seeks input from businesses, consumer groups, academic and other stakeholders, as part of the government’s commitment to co-design.

Once developed, the strategy will serve as the central guiding framework through which the government will deliver sustainable, inclusive growth for the financial services sector and secure the UK’s competitiveness as an international financial centre.

This call for evidence will remain open for four weeks, closing on 12 December 2024. The government welcomes representations from all stakeholders with an interest.

Documents

Financial Services Growth & Competitiveness Strategy: Call for Evidence

