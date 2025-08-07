CAIS And Solactive Debut Industry-First Index For Non-Traded Private Credit BDCs

Solactive is pleased to announce its latest collaboration with CAIS Advisors LLC. The newly introduced Solactive CAIS Private Credit BDC Index aims to serve as a transparent and rulebased benchmark, tailored specifically for the wealth channel. This index is the first in a planned series of private market indices, offering advisors a standardized way to measure performance in the rapidly expanding alternative asset market.

Private credit, particularly through non-traded Business Development Companies (BDCs), continues to gain momentum as demand for alternative investments broadens across the market. According to a recent CAISMercer survey, 66% of financial advisors now favor registered fund structures—such as BDCs, interval funds, or non-traded REITs—over traditional private drawdown vehicles¹. As the democratization of alternative investments continues, advisors require institutional-grade tools to evaluate these strategies—tools previously unavailable in the private market.

The Solactive CAIS Private Credit BDC Index tracks the performance of non-traded, perpetual-life BDCs regulated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), operating as private credit vehicles. The index targets diversification by adjusting component weights and limiting oversized holdings. Eligible companies must have total net assets of at least $200 million and a minimum of one SEC reporting period.

The index ticker is CAISCRED (ISIN: DE000SL0Q8F7), and it was officially published on August 6, 2025.

Steffen Scheuble, Chief Executive Officer at Solactive, commented: “We are excited to introduce this industry-leading private credit BDC index with CAIS and look forward to strengthening our partnership with upcoming indices. This benchmark offers a much-needed transparent, rules-based tool for advisors navigating an increasingly complex alternative investment landscape.”

“Advisor demand for registered products continues to grow, but until now, advisors have often relied on fragmented benchmarking and data analytics when analyzing private market allocations,” said Neil Blundell, Chief Investment Officer at CAIS Advisors. “We partnered with Solactive, a leading index provider and recognized innovator, because of our shared vision for solving this gap in the market. This index series seeks to deliver transparent, reliable benchmarks that allow advisors to better evaluate, track, and compare private market allocations.”

¹ Source: https://www.caisgroup.com/our-company/press/new-cais-mercer-survey-reveals-widespreadadoption-of-alternative-investments-among-financial-advisors For more information, please visit:

http://www.solactive.com