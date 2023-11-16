Byron Cooper-Fogarty Named CEO Of Neptune Networks As John Robinson Moves To Executive Chairman Role

Neptune Networks Ltd. (Neptune), the fixed income network for disseminating real-time axe data, today announced senior management changes at the firm. Following agreement by the Board, John Robinson will move to the role of Executive Chairman and Byron Cooper-Fogarty will become CEO on April 1st 2024.

John is currently CEO of Neptune, having joined the firm in November 2020. During his time in the role, he has successfully moved Neptune to a more modern platform by partnering with Genesis Global. John has also used his extensive network to raise the profile of Neptune in the US Credit and EM Credit markets. Recognising the importance and growth of Portfolio Trading, Neptune is unique by streaming the axes of the largest Algo/PT desks in the market and John has been instrumental in the development of Portfolio Trading Analytics for buy-side clients to build portfolios and determine dealer selection.

Current Neptune COO, Byron has worked in the fixed income markets for more than 30 years. He has been at Neptune for seven years, and previously held the role of Interim CEO in 2020 before John took up the position.

Commenting on these changes, John Robinson said, “During my time as CEO, Neptune has become a core part of the fixed income market, continuing to add dealers and buy-side firms to the network. Leading Neptune has been a very rewarding experience, but it is time to move to an Executive Chairman role and leave the day to day running of the firm in the experienced hands of Byron.”

Byron Cooper-Fogarty said, “John has achieved a great deal while CEO of Neptune and, as Executive Chairman will be central to our future plans, as well as maintaining close contact with our US clients and Board Members. In my role as COO I have worked closely with John on strategy and planning, and as the new CEO I look forward to continuing our impressive growth, and rolling out the new Portfolio Trading Analytics service.”

Neptune delivers the highest quality axes from 31 of the leading dealers in global fixed income to over 90 buy-side firms managing $60 trillion in global AUM.