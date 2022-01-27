Bybit Completes Integration Of Arbitrum

Bybit, one of the world's fastest growing cryptocurrency exchanges, has completed the integration of the Arbitrum mainnet. With this integration, Bybit users can now deposit and withdraw Ether (ETH), Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) on the Arbitrum network from Jan. 27 onwards.
What is Arbitrum?
Arbitrum is an Ethereum Layer 2 (L2) scaling solution and one of the first optimistic rollups that seek to relieve congestion on the Ethereum mainnet. Arbitrum makes transactions on Ethereum cheaper by performing operations off-chain and posting the results to the mainnet to secure proof.
The Next Level of Trading: Bringing the Trifecta of Security, Scalability & Low Cost
Bybit users will enjoy trustless security rooted on the Ethereum blockchain where anyone can ensure the correct results of a L2 like Arbitrum. They will also benefit from Arbitrum's speed, low gas fees and rapid throughput.
Bybit has proven itself to be the most reliable, stable and usable cryptocurrency exchange of the bull run, offering the best liquidity. Unique among major exchanges, Bybit experienced a 99.99% up rate throughout the year with no overload nor downtime throughout.
"Arbitrum is a promising and innovative scaling technology that we are excited to bring to Bybit users — with its decentralized, developer-friendly and broad ecosystem support, we continue to offer next level products and services to all crypto lovers," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit.