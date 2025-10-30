Bursa Malaysia’s 3Q2025 Profit Before Tax Rises 13.5% From The Preceding Quarter To RM86.3 Million, On The Back Of Higher ADV For Securities Market

Bursa Malaysia Berhad (“Bursa Malaysia” or the “Exchange”) posted RM86.3 million Profit Before Tax (“PBT”) for the third quarter ended 30 September 2025 (“3Q2025”), driven by a 13.1% rise in Securities Market ADV for On-Market Trades to RM2.6 billion in 3Q2025, from RM2.3 billion for the second quarter ended 30 June 2025 (“2Q2025”).

Overall, Bursa Malaysia registered a Profit After Tax, Zakat and Minority Interest (“PATAMI”) of RM189.3 million for the nine months ended 30 September 2025 (“9M2025”), a decline of 21.5% from RM241.2 million in the nine months ended 30 September 2024 (“9M2024”). The lower PATAMI was primarily attributed to a 10.4% decrease in operating revenue to RM518.1 million in 9M2025, from RM578.5 million in 9M2024.

The moderation in Bursa Malaysia’s financial performance in 9M2025 was mainly due to a 25% decline in Securities Market’s trading revenue, which decreased to RM225.2 million from RM300.3 million in 9M2024. This was attributable to a 25.6% drop in ADV for OnMarket Trades to RM2.5 billion, from RM3.4 billion during the period under review.

