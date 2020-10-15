Bursa Malaysia Successfully Conducts It’s First Virtual Listing Ceremony To Offer More Flexibilities For Issuers

Bursa Malaysia Berhad (“Bursa Malaysia” or the “Exchange) welcomed it’s newest listing on the ACE Market via a virtual listing ceremony. This is Bursa Malaysia’s first-ever virtual listing ceremony, a new offering by the Exchange arising from the reinstatement of the Conditional Movement Control Order (“CMCO”) in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.
In line with the CMCO requirements, Bursa Malaysia introduced this virtual listing service, enabling flexibility for new issuers during CMCO. Samaiden Group Berhad, one of Malaysia’s leading consultants of Renewable Energy and Environmental Service Provider, is the first company to utilise the virtual listing service offered by the Exchange.
Commenting on the virtual listing ceremony, Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift, Chief Executive Officer said, “Historically, listing ceremonies on Bursa Malaysia marks a significant milestone in a company’s life cycle. The event usually attracts many invited guests of the company who come together to celebrate the event with the company’s owners and promoters. The occasion is marked with the traditional act of striking the gong at the opening of the market day. Notwithstanding the CMCO, we are happy to maintain this longstanding tradition. We will continue to leverage on technology to adapt our traditions to the continuously changing environment while always prioritising the health and safety of our stakeholders.”
In addition to Samaiden Group Berhad, Bursa Malaysia expects to welcome four new listings in October. The companies that will be making their debut on the Exchange are Southern Cable Group Berhad (16 October 2020), Aneka Jaringan Holdings Berhad (20 October 2020), Mr DIY Group (M) Berhad (26 October 2020) and Econframe Berhad (27 October 2020).
The virtual listing ceremonies are held live on Bursa Marketplace Facebook Page (https://www.facebook.com/BursaMarketplace). Replays of the virtual listing ceremonies can also be viewed at www.bursamalaysia.com and Bursa Marketplace Facebook page.