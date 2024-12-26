Bursa Malaysia Seeks Public Feedback On Review Of The Depository Rules Relating To Electronic Securities Account Statements

Bursa Malaysia Berhad (“Bursa Malaysia” or “the Exchange”) today issued a consultation paper seeking public feedback on the proposed amendments to the Rules of Bursa Malaysia Depository Sdn Bhd (“Depository”). These amendments aim to facilitate Bursa Malaysia’s move towards embracing further digitisation in the issuance of securities account statements to depositors (“CDS statements”), as part of the Exchange’s broader commitment toward environmental sustainability.

The amendments propose making CDS statements available through the MyBURSA portal for greater accessibility and convenience for all depositors. Hard copy CDS statements will still be made available, at a fee, or under exceptional circumstances to specified depositors0F1 who demonstrate a clear need for such arrangement.

Additionally, the proposed amendments require all issuers whose securities remain deposited with the Depository to keep their information up to date, and all parties subject to the Depository Rules to provide accurate and complete information to the Depository. These requirements are crucial to ensure the highest standard of data integrity and transparency.

The proposed amendments above are part of the Exchange’s ongoing commitment to enhance operational efficiencies and sustainable practices, while ensuring that the Depository Rules remain fit for purpose in serving the needs of investors and stakeholders.

Further details on the consultation paper and the proposed amendments are available at https://www.bursamalaysia.com/regulation/public_consultation.

The Exchange welcomes views and feedback from the public on the proposed amendments above. Interested parties are invited to submit their comments to Bursa Malaysia by 14 February 2025.

Depositors requiring special arrangements due to disability, senior age, technological accessibility issues or any other circumstances as determined by Depository from time to time.