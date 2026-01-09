Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
Track all markets on TradingView

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

Bursa Malaysia Securities Sector And Sub-Sector Update: Central Global Berhad

Date 09/01/2026

Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad (“Bursa Securities”) has updated the sector and sub-sector classification for CENTRAL GLOBAL BERHAD (“CGB”), which will come into effect at 9.00 a.m. on Monday, 12 January 2026. The updated sector and sub-sector classification for CGB is as follows: 

Company

Stock

Short

Name

Stock

Number

Current Sector

Current Sub-sector

New Sector

New         

Sub-sector

CENTRAL

GLOBAL

BERHAD

CGB

8052

Industrial

Products & Services

Packaging Materials

Construction

Construction

 

The stock number and stock short name for CGB’s securities remain unchanged. This reclassification update, made upon the Company’s request, is based on the criteria which take into account, among others, the following factors: 

  • Changes in the Company’s business activity.  
  • The core business activity’s contribution to the Company’s financial results.  

The update in the classification of sector and sub-sector serves to ensure that all investors and industry participants are informed on the latest developments in public listed companies across the Bursa Securities’ MAIN Market, ACE Market and LEAP Market.

Confinity_sky1-min.gif BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg