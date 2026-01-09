Bursa Malaysia Securities Sector And Sub-Sector Update: Central Global Berhad

Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad (“Bursa Securities”) has updated the sector and sub-sector classification for CENTRAL GLOBAL BERHAD (“CGB”), which will come into effect at 9.00 a.m. on Monday, 12 January 2026. The updated sector and sub-sector classification for CGB is as follows:

Company Stock Short Name Stock Number Current Sector Current Sub-sector New Sector New Sub-sector CENTRAL GLOBAL BERHAD CGB 8052 Industrial Products & Services Packaging Materials Construction Construction

The stock number and stock short name for CGB’s securities remain unchanged. This reclassification update, made upon the Company’s request, is based on the criteria which take into account, among others, the following factors:

Changes in the Company’s business activity.

The core business activity’s contribution to the Company’s financial results.

The update in the classification of sector and sub-sector serves to ensure that all investors and industry participants are informed on the latest developments in public listed companies across the Bursa Securities’ MAIN Market, ACE Market and LEAP Market.