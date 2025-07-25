Bursa Malaysia Recognised Among Top 50 ASEAN PLCs And Top 5 PLCs In Malaysia At The ASEAN Corporate Governance Awards

Bursa Malaysia Berhad (“Bursa Malaysia” or the “Exchange”) is pleased to announce its recognition as one of the Top 50 ASEAN Public Listed Companies (“PLCs”) and among the Top 5 PLCs in Malaysia at the ASEAN Corporate Governance Awards held last night1.

Hosted by the Minority Shareholders Watch Group (“MSWG”), the domestic ranking body for Malaysia, and officiated by YB Senator Tengku Datuk Seri Utama Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, Minister of Investment, Trade & Industry, the ASEAN Corporate Governance Awards recognises ASEAN PLCs that demonstrate excellence in governance, based on the rigorous 2024 ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard (“ACGS”) Regional Assessment2. The ACGS is a regional initiative under the ASEAN Capital Markets Forum (“ACMF”), developed in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank (“ADB”), to assess, enhance, and promote corporate governance among PLCs across six participating ASEAN countries.

Bursa Malaysia Chairman, Tan Sri Abdul Farid Alias, and Chief Executive Officer, Dato’ Fad’l Mohamed, were present at the ceremony. Dato’ Fad’l Mohamed said: “We are honoured to be recognised once again3 at the ASEAN Corporate Governance Awards, which reflects our enduring leadership and commitment in upholding the highest standards of governance, transparency, and accountability. Strong corporate governance is the bedrock of a resilient and trusted capital market. Hence, Bursa Malaysia invariably actively champions governance excellence – both within the Exchange, and across our ecosystem – as a key foundation for investor confidence and sustainable economic growth.”

The ACGS is conducted biennially, recognising top-performing PLCs that demonstrate strong governance frameworks and practices in line with international standards, with a focus on transparency, accountability, and board effectiveness. The ACGS will further contribute to the ASEAN region’s growth and attractiveness to investors.

For more information about the Awards, please visit https://bit.ly/m/mswg.

Dato’ Fad’l Mohamed, CEO of Bursa Malaysia (centre), receiving the award for the Top 50 ASEAN PLCs from Atty. Francisco Edralin Lim, Chair of ACMF Working Group on Corporate Governance and Chairperson of Philippines Securities and Exchange Commission (left), accompanied by Dr Ismet Yusoff, CEO of MSWG (right).