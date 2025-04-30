Bursa Malaysia Launches Bursa Research Incentive Scheme Plus (Bursa RISE+) - Enhancing The Profile And Visibility Of Malaysian Companies

Bursa Malaysia Berhad (“Bursa Malaysia” or the “Exchange”) is pleased to announce the launch of the Bursa Research Incentive Scheme Plus (“Bursa RISE+”) today. Supported by the Capital Market Development Fund (“CMDF”)1, this initiative aims to enhance the corporate profile of selected Malaysian companies by providing the Malaysian public with access to comprehensive research coverage conducted by licensed research houses.

Building upon the earlier phase of the initiative (known as Bursa RISE), which focused solely on public listed companies (“PLCs”), the research coverage of Bursa RISE+ is wider, also encompassing private companies with growth potential, as well as pre-Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) firms en route to listing on Bursa Malaysia.

Bursa RISE, implemented from March 2022 to December 2024, successfully enhanced the profiles of 60 PLCs among investors, as reflected in their improved market velocity. In 2024, the average velocity of the 60 participating PLCs was 9.2% higher than the overall market velocity.

Furthermore, Bursa RISE has significantly improved the coverage of these PLCs, with 68% of them continuing to receive research house coverage even after the initiative concluded last December. This offers investors with continuous and valuable insights into these previously under-researched PLCs, leading to better appreciation of their fundamentals.

Dato’ Fad’l Mohamed, Chief Executive Officer of Bursa Malaysia said, “Bursa RISE+ underscores the Exchange's commitment to promote the capital market as a source of funding not only for PLCs, but also for private companies and pre-listed firms. Through its comprehensive research coverage, Bursa RISE+ aims to raise the profile and visibility of Malaysian companies among investors, thereby facilitating their fundraising efforts throughout their lifecycle. From a broader perspective, the initiative reinforces our purpose at the Exchange – to be a catalyst for economic advancement by connecting businesses with the capital they need to flourish.”

Bursa RISE+ extends its research coverage to private companies with growth potential, enhancing their visibility and accessibility to a wider investor base. The initiative also supports pre-IPO firms en route to listing on Bursa Malaysia. In this regard, the availability of research reports on upcoming IPOs on Bursa Malaysia will help investors make informed investment decisions and promote better price discovery.

Bursa RISE+, a two-year initiative, aims to enhance the visibility of 60 PLCs throughout its duration, and 40 private companies or pre-IPO firms each year. The research reports produced under this initiative will be made accessible to the public via the MyBURSA Customer Portal.