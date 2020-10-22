Bursa Malaysia Kicks Off Breast Cancer Fundraising Campaign In Support Of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness month or Pink October, Bursa Malaysia Berhad (“Bursa Malaysia” or the “Exchange”) has launched a campaign to raise funds in support of breast cancer among Malaysia’s underprivileged women in the bottom 40 per cent (B40) income group. For every CDS account opened by female investors, Bursa Malaysia has pledged to donate RM10 to the National Cancer Society Malaysia (NCSM). This initiative also forms part of the Exchange’s efforts in promoting gender equality in the marketplace.
Alongside this fundraising effort, the Exchange intends to promote greater participation of women investors in the equity market to close the current gender disparity between male and female investors. In Malaysia, women account for only 31% of investors in the capital market. This gender investing gap, therefore, limits women’s access to a viable investment option that can contribute towards greater financial freedom.
Joining in the meaningful cause, are several Participating Organisations which include AmInvestment Bank Berhad, Hong Leong Investment Bank Berhad, JF APEX Securities Berhad, KAF Securities Sdn Bhd, Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd, and RHB Investment Bank Berhad. They will be offering a wide range of promotions such as discounts and free educational webinars, to encourage more women to start their investing journey.
“Prioritising the health and wellbeing of our stakeholders will help contribute towards the long-term sustainability of our marketplace. We will continue to collaborate with our Brokers to ensure a concerted effort by capital market participants is made to steer awareness on this important cause. Prevention and early detection are now more important than ever, especially for the underserved.”
“Similarly, efforts to reduce the gender investing gap in our marketplace is equally important as this will provide women opportunities for positive wealth creation. Please help us in making our pledge a success,” said Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift, Chief Executive Officer of Bursa Malaysia.
The Breast Cancer Awareness campaign will run until 18 December 2020.