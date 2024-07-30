Bursa Malaysia Announces Rm155.5 Million Profit After Tax, Zakat And Minority Interest For The First Half Of 2024 - Declares Interim Dividend Of 18 Sen Per Share

Bursa Malaysia Berhad (“Bursa Malaysia” or the “Exchange”) recorded Profit After Tax, Zakat and Minority Interest (“PATAMI”) of RM155.5 million for the first half of the year ended 30 June 2024 (“1H2024”). This represents an increase of 17.4% from RM132.4 million recorded for the first half ended 30 June 2023 (“1H2023”). The increase in PATAMI is attributed to a 29.3% increase in operating revenue to RM374.5 million in 1H2024 from RM289.6 million in 1H2023.

The Board of Directors has accordingly declared a higher interim dividend of 18 sen per share for the financial year ending 31 December 2024. This amounts to approximately RM145.7 million, representing a dividend payout ratio of 93.7%.

