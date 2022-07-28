Bursa Malaysia Announces RM127.4 Million Profit After Tax And Zakat For The First Half Of 2022

Bursa Malaysia Berhad (“Bursa Malaysia” or the “Exchange”) recorded a Profit After Tax and Zakat (“PAT”) of RM127.4 million for the first half ended 30 June 2022 (“1H2022”), a 39.4% decrease from RM210.4 million reported in the previous corresponding half ended 30 June 2021 (“1H2021”). The decrease in PAT is due to lower operating revenue by 26.4% to RM309.4 million from RM420.2 million in 1H2021, primarily caused by a decline in securities trading revenue. Meanwhile, total operating expenses saw a 1.9% decrease to RM143.2 million in 1H2022, compared to RM146.1 million in 1H2021.

