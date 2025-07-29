Bursa Malaysia Announces RM125.5 Million Profit After Tax, Zakat And Minority Interest For The First Half Of 2025 - Declares Interim Dividend Of 14.0 Sen Per Share

Bursa Malaysia Berhad (“Bursa Malaysia” or the “Exchange”) posted a Profit After Tax, Zakat and Minority Interest (“PATAMI”) of RM125.5 million for the first half ended 30 June 2025 (“1H2025”). This represents a decrease of 19.3% from RM155.5 million reported for the first half ended 30 June 2024 (“1H2024”). The lower PATAMI was primarily attributed to 8.1% decrease in operating revenue, to RM344.3 million in 1H2025 from RM374.5 million in 1H2024

Concurrently, total operating expenses increased by 6.6% to RM189.3 million in 1H2025, against RM177.6 million in 1H2024, primarily due to higher staff costs and technologyrelated expenses to support product expansion across asset classes, and capacity building, as well as an increase in administrative and building management expenses.

The Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend of 14.0 sen per share for the financial year ending 31 December 2025. This amounts to RM113.3 million, corresponding to a dividend payout ratio of 90.3%.

Click here for full details.