Bursa Carbon Exchange (BCX) Expands Product Offerings With Gold Standard Carbon Credits

BCX commenced its continuous trading service offering of Gold Standard carbon credits from 2 December 2024

Bursa Malaysia encourages corporates to onboard onto BCX to prepare for their sustainability reporting

Bursa Carbon Exchange (“BCX”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bursa Malaysia Berhad (“Bursa Malaysia” or the “Exchange”), is pleased to announce the go-live trading of Gold Standard carbon credits since 2 December 2024. This milestone follows the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed with Gold Standard at COP28 in Dubai last year, aimed at enhancing Malaysia’s voluntary carbon market landscape.

Gold Standard is an internationally recognised standard setter and issuer of carbon credits, recorded and tracked on the Gold Standard Impact Registry. The addition of Gold Standard carbon credits complements BCX’s existing suite of offerings - carbon credits from Verra, and I-REC (E) for renewable energy certificates (RECs).

"We are pleased to expand our product offerings with the inclusion of Gold Standard carbon credits," said Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift, Chief Executive Officer of Bursa Malaysia. “The adoption of both leading independent carbon standards - Verra and Gold Standard - on BCX, underscores our commitment to broadening our marketplace to include carbon projects registered with these globally-recognised standards, thereby facilitating access to a wider range of carbon credits, while building the ecosystem,” he added.

As part of the aforementioned MOU signed, Gold Standard will next, among other activities, work with Bursa Malaysia to support capacity building for local project developers and encourage the development of validation and verification bodies, for the implementation of carbon projects in the Malaysian market.

To support this latest offering, all relevant documentation, including the Voluntary Carbon Market Handbook will be updated in stages and made available on the BCX website by the end of January 2025.

As part of the Exchange’s role in supporting the adoption of multi-faceted ways to stepup the embodiment of sustainability across the Malaysian capital market, it continuously encourages corporates to onboard onto BCX. This ensures companies are ready to execute their emissions reduction plans and targets, and are well-prepared for their sustainability reporting.

For more information on how to onboard and to start trading, contact BCX at https://bcx.bursamalaysia.com/web/contactus or call +603 2034 7788.