Bullish Exchange And Gold-i Integrate To Unlock Low Latency, Low-Cost Execution For Institutional Customers

Bullish, one of the fastest-growing, regulated digital asset exchanges, today announced its integration with market-leading trading technology provider, Gold-i.

The integration enables mutual customers of Bullish and Gold-i to seamlessly access Bullish exchange’s unique liquidity and best execution in crypto’s biggest assets via Gold-i’s advanced aggregation, liquidity management and distribution platform, MatrixNET.

“Our shared goal of helping customers access tight spreads, deep liquidity, and low latency execution makes Bullish’s integration with Gold-i a natural fit,” said Tom Farley, Bullish CEO. “We are delighted to join Gold-i’s network as a trusted trading partner and to create a streamlined pathway for institutions to access Bullish’s capital-efficient product suite.”

Gold-i is trusted by brokers, funds, and crypto institutions worldwide to achieve a strategic edge by accessing aggregated pricing, deep liquidity pools, and minimal latency across a diverse set of over 30 venues. By integrating Bullish exchange into its MatrixNET platform, Gold-i further strengthens its network with a top-tier exchange that customers can leverage to trade digital assets with near-zero spreads across spot, margin, and perpetual futures.

Tom Higgins, Gold-i CEO added, “The institutional crypto space is a highly complex arena. Partnering with Bullish, a professional and entrepreneurial top tier institutional exchange aimed solely at this market, presents a great opportunity for Gold-i and our clients."

Since its launch in November 2021, Bullish exchange has surpassed over $640 billion in total trading volume, and in 2024, executes over $1.6 billion in average daily volume - consistently ranking in the top five exchanges by spot volume for Bitcoin and Ether[1]. Bullish has quickly become a top-tier institutional-focused digital assets exchange, known for leveraging its proprietary automated market making (AMM) technology to offer best execution trading, deep liquidity, and tight spreads in the largest digital asset pairs in crypto.

Regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC) and with its financial statements audited by Deloitte, Bullish exchange brings the best innovations of AMM technology off-chain to offer a unique, reliable source of liquidity – all within the compliant and regulated framework of a centralized exchange.

The integration is live and available to current Bullish and Gold-i customers. To learn more, email sales@bullish.com and sales@gold-i.com.