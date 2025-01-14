BSX Maintains Position As ILS Listings Leader, With ~92% Of CAT Bond Market

The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) has maintained its position as the leading exchange in the world for the listing of insurance-linked securities (ILS) instruments in 2024, with roughly 92% of outstanding catastrophe bond issuance finding a home there as of the end of the year.



In the catastrophe bond and related private ILS space, the BSX has carved out its leading position thanks to the efficiency of its listings service offering and its engagement with the ILS market over many years.

It is helped by the fact the island of Bermuda remains the pre-eminent domicile for locating and transacting ILS, with the majority of the global market utilising structures there for catastrophe bonds and the full-range of collateralized reinsurance arrangements.

Read the full article on Artemis.bm.