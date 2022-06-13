BSDEX Launches Trading In Uniswap And Chainlink - Deposits And Withdrawals Of All Tradeable Cryptocurrencies Are Free Of Charge

Boerse Stuttgart Digital Exchange (BSDEX), Germany’s first regulated trading venue for digital assets, extends its offer of tradeable cryptocurrencies. From 13 June 2022, investors will be able to trade the digital assets Uniswap (UNI) and Chainlink (LINK). The two currency tokens will extend the offered range of cryptocurrencies, which currently includes Litecoin (LTC), Ripple (XRP) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH), in addition to Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). There is a minimum withdrawal amount for the two new cryptocurrencies on BSDEX: For UNI the minimum withdrawal is 1 UNI, for LINK it is 3 LINK. “With Uniswap and Chainlink, we are offering investors reliable and transparent trading in two further exciting assets from the crypto universe. BSDEX will introduce further digital assets to trading in the course of the year,” says Sebastian Warnke, Chief Operating Officer of BSDEX.

Uniswap is based on the Ethereum blockchain and is the leading decentralised automated crypto exchange on the market. The UNI token is a central part of the Uniswap ecosystem, enabling users to agree on important changes to the protocol and actively participate in the development of the network. Chainlink, which is also based on the Ethereum blockchain, analyses external data and processes this information for smart contracts. Transactions via Chainlink are paid with the LINK token.

BSDEX enables uncomplicated, professional trading in digital assets – at a high level of technical security. From identity verification and trading to custody services, all partners of BSDEX are from Germany. Investors benefit from the extensive experience of Boerse Stuttgart Group: BSDEX is operated in accordance with section 2, paragraph 12 of the German Banking Act (Kreditwesengesetz) as a multilateral trading facility by Baden-Wuerttembergische Wertpapierboerse GmbH. The technical operator of BSDEX is Boerse Stuttgart Digital Exchange GmbH, a joint venture of Boerse Stuttgart Group, Axel Springer, finanzen.net and SBI Crypto Investment.

Trading at BSDEX is almost 24 hours, seven days a week. Open order books provide information about existing orders and the current market situation. Trading at BSDEX is subject to transaction fees, which differ depending on the type of order. Along with other institutional market participants, EUWAX AG ensures continuously high liquidity in trading. blocknox GmbH, another subsidiary of Boerse Stuttgart Group, takes care of the custody of cryptocurrencies for investors at BSDEX on an escrow basis and free of charge.

For more information about Boerse Stuttgart Digital Exchange, please visit: www.bsdex.de/en