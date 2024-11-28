Bruton Limited Lists On Euronext Growth Oslo

Market capitalisation of approximately NOK 515 million

The tenth listing of the year on Euronext Oslo Børs’ markets

42 nd listing on Euronext in 2024 and the tenth international listing

Euronext Oslo Børs congratulates Bruton Limited (ticker: BRUT) on its listing on Euronext Growth Oslo. This marks the tenth listing in Oslo this year. It is also the 42nd listing across Euronext and the tenth international listing in 2024.

Bruton Ltd. focuses on advancing business operations in industries driven by cyclical market dynamics, with an initial focus on maritime assets. Through a combination of strategic M&A expertise and partnerships with experienced operational management teams, the company identifies undervalued assets and equity opportunities where its financial and operational backing can unlock growth potential.

The shares reference price was NOK 33 per share before market opening, giving the company an estimated market capitalisation of NOK 514.8 million.

Caption: Gunnar Eliassen, CEO of Bruton Limited, rang the bell today to celebrate the company’s listing on Euronext Growth Oslo. The company was welcomed by Eirik Høiby Ausland, Head of Listings Nordics, Euronext. (Photo: Thomas Brun | NTB)

About Bruton Limited

