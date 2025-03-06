BrokerTec Sets New Single-Day Volume Record With Over $1 Trillion Notional Traded

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that its BrokerTec business reached a new single-day volume record of $1.05 trillion in average daily notional volume (ADNV) traded on March 3. Surpassing the ADNV of $909B for February 2025, this new all-time high was driven by a series of individual product records across the U.S. Treasuries, U.S. and EU Repo, and European Government Bond central limit order book (CLOB), request-for-quote (RFQ), and streaming platforms.

Additional March 3 volumes included:

U.S. Repo: $407B ADNV, the second largest U.S. Repo volume day ever;

EU Repo: €350B ADNV; and

U.S. Treasuries: $137B ADNV.

"During periods of market uncertainty, clients rely on BrokerTec's highly liquid benchmark cash Treasuries and Repo markets," said John Edwards, Global Head of BrokerTec. "Our record volume was driven by trading activity in our cash Repo dealer-to-dealer CLOB, which enables clients to secure short-term funding, manage collateral efficiently, and mitigate risk in volatile times. Ongoing growth in our dealer-to-client RFQ platform, BrokerTec Quote, and momentum in our BrokerTec Stream offering also contributed to this all-time record."