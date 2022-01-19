Broadway Appoints Brad Small As Head Of Product - FICC Veteran Joins Executive Team To Drive Product Vision And Planning And Extend Global Team

Broadway, a leading provider of high-performance front-office solutions, today announced the appointment of Brad Small as Head of Product. Small joins Broadway’s expanding Executive Team to steer the product vision, planning, strategies and projects for Broadway’s software solutions. As part of his role, he will also work closely with Broadway’s global clients and industry partners to ensure they stay on the cutting edge of innovation in today’s evolving fixed income market.
Small brings extensive business, product and fixed income experience to his role at Broadway, with over 20 years of financial services industry experience. Prior to joining Broadway, Small was a Fixed Income Product Manager at Bloomberg, where he was product owner of fixed income analytics. He also concentrated on regulatory change and fixed income market structure, leading projects for MiFID II and Libor transition while working with regulators and industry associations. Throughout his career he has held multiple leadership roles including head of FICC, North America for ING, as well as senior roles at National Australia Bank, JP Morgan and Bear Stearns.
Small has already added two new hires to enhance Broadway’s product team, appointing Mousuf Chowdhury as Senior Product Manager in Broadway’s London office, and Jason Trzcinka as Senior Product Manager in New York. Chowdhury joined Broadway after a long and varied career in the financial services industry including roles at MarketAxess Post Trade, Bloomberg and F&C Management. Trzcinka brings with him 15 years’ experience in capital markets technology, covering a wide range of global clients across multiple asset classes including his role as senior vice president, fixed income trading technology at Jefferies and earlier positions at Crédit Agricole CIB and Citi.
“Broadway is currently experiencing rapid growth as we continue to innovate and adapt our fixed income offerings, and we are thrilled to welcome Brad Small to the role of Head of Product. Brad’s extensive industry and technology experience and proven successes leading fixed income projects will be of enormous benefit to Broadway,” said Michael Chin, CEO of Broadway. “Broadway prides itself on hiring the industry’s best and brightest technologists and we’re thrilled that Brad has already begun to bolster the product team with two fantastic new hires in Mousuf Chowdhury and Jason Trzcinka.”
“Broadway has an impressive track record delivering market leading technology, and an enviable client roster that includes many of the top global banks. As the fixed income markets continue to evolve and become more complex, the opportunities for Broadway have never been greater and I am excited to join the company and continue enhancing our product team during this period of rapid growth,” said Brad Small, Head of Product, Broadway.
The appointment of Brad Small follows a string of recent executive appointments, including the appointment of Michael Chin as CEO, Bruce Boytim as Chief Operating Officer, Dan Romanelli as Head of Relationships, and Claudia Cantarella as Chief Legal Officer.
Broadway’s suite of fully hosted SaaS trading solutions powers the entire end-to-end client workflow and includes order and sophisticated algo execution, customer quoting and ecommerce, pricing and distribution, risk and credit management, surveillance, and trade management, all with a complete enterprise data repository and all leveraging the TOC. The company has continued to expand its Greyspan hosting to provide clients additional value on its world class infrastructure solutions and white glove service regardless of application provider.