Broadridge’s Tokenization Capability Enables Societe Generale’s First U.S. Digital Bond Issuance - First U.S. Digital Bonds Issued As Security Tokens On The Canton Network Blockchain With Societe Generale-FORGE Acting As Registrar

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader, today announced that Societe Generale has completed its first digital bond issuance in the United States using Broadridge’s new tokenization capability. The digital bonds were registered by Societe Generale-FORGE, the subsidiary of Societe Generale dedicated to digital assets.

The transaction showcases how leading institutions can leverage tokenization and permissioned blockchain technology to unlock the benefits of instant settlement and transparency while adhering to traditional capital markets practices and requirements.

Broadridge’s tokenization capability enables firms to issue, trade, and manage securities in digital form with embedded privacy, credential management, and direct investor ownership capabilities. The tokenization capability builds on Broadridge’s extensive experience providing mission-critical capital markets technology that integrates innovation with the robust security, operational resilience, and governance standards required by global financial institutions. Broadridge and Societe Generale-FORGE used IntellectEU’s Catalyst Blockchain Manager to operate their nodes on the Canton Network.

“Broadridge is uniquely positioned to lead the tokenization of corporate and structured bonds, given its proven track record of leveraging blockchain technology and delivering innovative solutions for our clients,” said Horacio Barakat, Head of Digital Innovation at Broadridge. “The expansion of tokenization beyond treasuries into corporate and structured bonds is an exciting step–one that will help increase the liquidity and utility of these assets across financing and collateral use cases. As institutions like Societe Generale embrace this shift to tokenization, Broadridge is proud to provide the secure, scalable infrastructure to support this innovation.”

This tokenization capability complements the Broadridge Distributed Ledger Repo (DLR) platform, which processed an average of $385 billion in daily repo transactions in October. DLR is the world’s largest institutional platform for settling tokenized real assets, setting a new standard for efficiency and innovation in the global repo market. As the industry’s leading distributed ledger solution, DLR harnesses the transformative power of tokenization and smart contracts to accelerate collateral velocity, improve liquidity management, and reduce trade processing costs. DLR is interoperable within both traditional and blockchain-based market infrastructure.

Broadridge is committed to unlocking new opportunities across global capital markets as the industry moves toward bridging traditional and digital financial ecosystems.