Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. Distributed Ledger Repo (DLR) platform November (NYSE: BR), global Fintech leader, today announced that itsprocessed an average of $384 billion in daily repo transactions during December, with volumes totaling nearly $9 trillion. The daily average is a 490% increase year-over-year and a 4% increase from, underscoring sustained institutional adoption of tokenized real-asset settlement at scale.

“Platforms like DLR have scaled tokenized repo settlement from early adoption to institutional reality and demonstrate the operational resilience of distributed ledger technology,” said Horacio Barakat, Head of Digital Innovation at Broadridge. “2025 marked a breakout year for DLR as the world’s largest institutional platform for settling tokenized real assets and we expect continued expansion in participants, use cases, and volumes in 2026 with DLR playing a leading role in the future of repo and capital markets.”

Realizing the necessity of streamlined repo processing, improved collateral mobility, and reduced operational friction to address the needs of today’s global capital markets, the industry will continue to expand adoption and deepen integration across traditional and blockchain-based market infrastructure. As tokenization moves into its next phase of maturity, institutions are increasingly prioritizing trusted platforms that can operate at scale while meeting the demands of regulated markets.