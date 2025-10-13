Broadridge’s Distributed Ledger Repo Platform Processes $339 Billion In Average Daily Trade Volumes In September - September 2025 ADV Up 650% Year‑Over‑Year, Highlighting Rapid Growth In Tokenized Real‑Asset Settlement

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), global Fintech leader, today announced record activity on its Distributed Ledger Repo (DLR) platform, which processed an average of $339 billion in daily repo transactions during September. The results mark a 21% increase over August’s $280 billion daily average and a 650% increase year‑over‑year, highlighting the rapid adoption of tokenized settlement.

Broadridge’s DLR platform is the world’s largest institutional platform for settling tokenized real assets, setting a new standard for efficiency and innovation in the global repo market. As the industry’s leading distributed ledger solution, DLR harnesses the transformative power of tokenization and smart contracts to accelerate collateral velocity, improve liquidity management, and reduce trade processing costs. DLR is interoperable within both traditional and blockchain-based market infrastructure.

As innovation and market shifts accelerate the adoption of tokenization, institutions are increasingly turning to trusted infrastructure to support this transformation. Broadridge is committed to unlocking new opportunities across global capital markets as the industry moves toward bridging traditional and digital financial ecosystems. Please visit Broadridge’s DLR platform for more information.