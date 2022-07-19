Broadridge Wins Best Global Proxy Voting Service At Goodacre’s Systems In The City Awards - Recognised As Leaders In Advancing Corporate Governance Through Proxy Voting And Disclosure Services

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), a global Fintech leader, has won the 2022 Systems in The City Award for Best Global Proxy Voting Service. The awards are hosted by the financial services consultancy group Goodacre, a recognised leading service and technology supplier to the regulated financial community in the UK. The award recognised Broadridge for its success in leveraging technology to transform both institutional and retail voting, enabling shareholders to vote, take action and be heard.

“Following the number of nominations received, we're pleased that the judging panel has honoured Broadridge with the Best Global Proxy Voting Service Award this year for being the fastest growing provider of global proxy solutions and for significantly advancing corporate governance and the provision of shareholder communications,” said Stephen Pinner, CEO at Goodacre UK. “Broadridge has been a pioneer in leveraging the latest technology to advance corporate governance globally through its proxy voting and shareholder disclosure solutions, consistently innovating and excelling in the market to better enable retail and institutional intermediaries and drive investor engagement.”

Broadridge’s Global Proxy and Corporate Governance Solution Suite continues to evolve as a result of substantial annual investments in retail and institutional voting technology and through local market digital connectivity. These investments have improved meeting information quality by sourcing “golden copy” announcements direct from the issuers, issuers’ agent and CSDs, expanded voting windows allowing more time for investor research teams, and enhanced overall end-to-end shareholder engagement and democracy.

“For years Broadridge has enabled cross-border investors to meet their corporate governance and regulatory obligations by supporting the requirements of the various parties spanning the global investor communications ecosystem and unravelling a disparate chain of financial intermediaries involved in this complex process,” said Demi Derem, General Manager of International Investor Communication Solutions. “In recent years, we have taken a more proactive role in driving overall industry change for the benefit of issuers and investors, collaborating more with local market corporate governance leaders, working together to implement best practice and influence process change. We are proud that our efforts to be an industry partner and trusted leader have been recognised by Systems in The City.”

Adding to its existing market-leading voting and investment communication solutions that provide 100% service and market coverage, in the past 12 months Broadridge has also extended its local market custody offering, encompassing “golden copy” event sourcing and vote execution services. In that period, it has also expanded market deadlines in key financial markets allowing investors more time to form their elections.