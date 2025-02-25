Broadridge Recognized For Industry Leading Asset Management Capabilities - Receives Outsourced Operations And Managed Services Category Awards In Recent Chartis Research Buyside Platforms Rankings

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) announces its recognition in the recently released Chartis Research Buyside Platforms 2024 Rankings, earning two category awards, including the prestigious Outsourced Operations and Managed Services (Cross-asset, Lifecycle, and Operations) honors. This achievement highlights Broadridge’s vital role as a trusted partner to buy-side firms in providing private and public investment management technology and managed services platforms to navigate operational transformation and accelerate innovation within a rapidly evolving industry.

“Broadridge’s recognition by Chartis is a reflection of our important role in helping buy-side firms adapt to new emerging asset classes and undergo operational transformation,” said Mike Sleightholme, Head of Asset Management and President of Broadridge International. “This acknowledgment validates our commitment to delivering trusted technology and managed service solutions that empower our clients to simplify complexity, unlock growth opportunities and drive efficiency.”

Chartis Research, a leading provider of technology and risk management analysis, highlighted Broadridge’s momentum in the buy-side market. “Broadridge’s top 15 placing in Chartis’ Buyside Platforms ranking reflects the depth and breadth of its solutions, which support diverse activity across operations and execution,” said Sid Dash, Chief Researcher at Chartis. “With these solutions, Broadridge is able to provide tools, platforms and infrastructure to a wide range of buy-side institutions, from hedge funds to traditional asset management firms.”

Broadridge’s ranking and multiple award wins reflect the innovative solutions it delivers for clients and its proven portfolio, trade order, risk, data management and managed services for both public and private markets. Its investment management platform integrates front-, middle-, and back-office technology and services to streamline workflows, enhancing agility, scalability, and operational excellence. Our integrated managed services further accelerate digital transformation and help clients optimize efficiency across all facets of their operations.