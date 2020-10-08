Broadridge Names Vijay Mayadas To Lead Capital Markets

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), a global Fintech leader, today announced that Vijay Mayadas has been appointed President of Capital Markets. In this newly created position, he will lead Broadridge’s trading and post-trade capital markets SaaS solutions as part of the Global Technology and Operations (GTO) business.
“Vijay is a recognized leader in the financial technology industry with a passion for creating leading-edge capital markets solutions and a track record of systematic innovation, delivery and execution,” said Tom Carey, Broadridge’s President of GTO. “Vijay will drive Broadridge’s efforts to enhance our extensive enterprise solutions, applying powerful next-generation technologies to empower dealers and institutional investors to better connect, trade and manage the lifecycle of transactions through to their final settlement.”
Capital Markets solutions include global post-trade capabilities that support a broad spectrum of asset classes on a component and enterprise basis, as well as trading capabilities that include LTx, Broadridge’s AI-driven Corporate Bond platform.
Mr. Mayadas joined Broadridge in 2013 as Head of Strategy and M&A. In 2016, he joined Broadridge’s GTO business to lead the Fixed Income and Analytics business unit. Prior to joining Broadridge, Mr. Mayadas held a variety of roles in strategy consulting (including six years at The Boston Consulting Group), private equity and fixed income trading software development. He also co-founded and sold a software company. Mr. Mayadas has a BA and MA in Physics from Oxford University and an MBA from The Wharton School.