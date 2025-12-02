Broadridge Names Rostislav Kotov As Head Of Strategy And Business Development For Bank Broker-Dealer Investor Communication Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BR) has appointed Rostislav (Ros) Kotov as Head of Strategy and Business Development for its Bank Broker-Dealer (BBD) business focused on governance. Based in Broadridge’s London office, Kotov will play a central role in shaping and executing BBD’s long-term strategic plans for growth and transformation, guiding product and investment prioritization, and identifying opportunities for M&A and partnerships. This hire further reinforces Broadridge’s commitment to growing talent internationally.

Kotov joins Broadridge from McKinsey and Company where he led strategy, M&A and large-scale transformation programs for major financial institutions across the UK, Europe, and globally. He will report directly to Swatika Rajaram, President of BBD at Broadridge and will drive key initiatives in collaboration with the broader enterprise.

“Ros brings a wealth of experience to his new appointment at Broadridge, with an impressive track-record as a key consulting partner and thought leader in core areas spanning securities services, asset management, brokerage and market-infrastructure transformation,” said Swatika Rajaram, President, Bank Broker-Dealer Investor Communication Solutions at Broadridge. “With his expertise across market segments and a strong track record of effecting business change, I’m confident that Ros’ mix of strategic thinking, hands-on delivery, and deep sector specific knowledge will help to extend our footprint in key markets and further strengthen our client relationships.”

“I’m joining Broadridge at an exciting time as we grow and expand our leadership footprint globally,” said Ros Kotov, Head of Strategy and Business Development for Bank Broker-Dealer, Investor Communication Solutions at Broadridge. “Over the course of my career, I’ve had the privilege of working across some incredible strategic projects and large-scale transformations for major financial institutions across the markets globally, and I’m excited to bring these skills and expertise to the team at Broadridge.”

Kotov’s appointment underscores Broadridge’s continued commitment to strategic international growth, innovation, and collaboration across its financial technology and services businesses.