Broadridge Launches Enhanced Operational Resilience Solution And Services For International Post-Trade Processing

In response to the increased sophistication and prevalence of cyber threats, and board mandates on operational resilience, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) has launched a range of enhanced services and solution capabilities for international post-trade processing. These capabilities enable firms to comply with the European Union's Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) and other global regulations requiring a heightened level of operational resilience and are available to banks and brokers that currently use Broadridge's leading International Post-Trade processing solution, as well as to the wider industry to augment their inhouse or vendor systems and operational teams.

"The DORA compliance deadline is just three months away and the clock is ticking. Non-compliance will expose financial firms to an increased risk of cyber incidents, security breaches and system outages, as well as the potential for reputational damage and avoidable regulatory penalties," said Danny Green, Head of International Post-Trade Solutions, Broadridge. "It is vital that firms are advancing their plans for the timely completion of both inhouse and third-party system reviews, and that they have a robust strategy to meet their prescribed recovery time objectives (RTOs) for their operating model."

Broadridge's operational resilience services and solutions for international post-trade processing enable firms to mutualize the cost of ensuring business continuity in the face of growing cyber-attacks, and of complying with DORA and other international operational resilience mandates through a shared services pricing model that includes: