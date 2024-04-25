Broadridge Global Class Action Expands To Canada And UK

As class action cases dramatically increase globally in volume and complexity, Broadridge is expanding its Global Class Action footprint by adding key stakeholders in Canada and the UK on its Class Action Broker Dealer and Custody Services teams, respectively.

Vicki Leonidis joined Broadridge in Ontario, Canada, as Relationship Manager, Global Class Action Broker Services. The newly created role will allow the team to better service and oversee the needs of its largest Canadian and international Global Securities Class Action Broker Dealer clients.

Vicki has managed relationships within the Canadian broker dealer space for almost a decade and brings a wealth of knowledge to Broadridge’s class actions business. Vicki worked at BMO Capital Markets, BMO Global Asset Management and has decades of experience collaborating with broker dealers in Canada.

Vicki will report to Brooks Robinson, Senior Manager of Client Services, on the Global Class Action Broker Dealer Services team. She will be based in Ontario, Canada.

Jean-Paul Joseph joined Broadridge’s UK team in London as a Relationship Manager, Global Class Action Custody Services.

In this newly created role, Jean-Paul is responsible for developing and managing Class Action relationships with custodians in the UK/Europe region.

Jean Paul has significant experience servicing clients in the UK and Europe, spending more than 10 years managing key client relationships in the Investment Management and Asset Services industry with organisations such as Russell Investments, Fidelity and CACEIS.

Jean Paul reports to Scott Olson, Senior Manager, Global Class Action Custody Services, and will be based in London, U.K.